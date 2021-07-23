Cancel
Don’t Underestimate Extreme Heat’s Potential for Harm to Your Health

By KRWC Staff
krwc1360.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe haven’t had much of any severe weather so far this summer, but extreme heat has plenty of potential for affecting our health. Safety officials agree that some segments of the population, especially the very young and the elderly, are most vulnerable. During extremely hot weather, we are encouraged to...

