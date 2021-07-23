Don’t Underestimate Extreme Heat’s Potential for Harm to Your Health

July 29, 2021 | Is it the heat or the humidity that you should worry about this time of year? Turns out it’s both. People suffer heat-related illness when their bodies are unable to compensate and properly cool themselves. The body normally cools itself by sweating. But under some conditions, sweating just isn’t enough. In such cases, a person’s body temperature rises rapidly. Very high body temperatures may damage the brain or other vital organs. Several factors affect the body’s ability to cool itself during extremely hot weather. When the humidity is high, sweat will not evaporate as quickly, preventing the body from releasing heat quickly. Other conditions related to risk include age, obesity, fever, dehydration, heart disease, mental illness, poor circulation, sunburn, and prescription drug and alcohol use. Because heat-related deaths are preventable, people need to be aware of who is at greatest risk and what can be done to prevent a heat-related illness or death.