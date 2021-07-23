Cancel
Mark Hamill Says He’s Done Secret Cameos in Every ‘Star Wars’ Movie Since 2015

By Ryan Lattanzio
C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels may be the only actor to appear in every movie in the “Star Wars” canon so far (yep, he has a cameo as Tak in “Solo”), but Mark Hamill is trailing him at a close second. A recent tweet from Wookieepedia observed that Mark Hamill voiced the droid bartender EV-9D9 on the wildly popular, Emmy-nominated series “The Mandalorian,” in which he also rebooted his role as Luke Skywalker. In response, Hamill, ever the active voice on Twitter, responded, “Did you know… I voiced multiple secret voice-cameos in every #StarWars movie released since 2015?” See the tweet below. (Via Uproxx.)

