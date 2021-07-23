Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

The Breslin At The Ace Hotel Reopens As A Burger Joint

By Scott Lynch
Gothamist.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you really love eating meat, there were few Manhattan restaurants more exciting about ten years ago than April Bloomfield's The Breslin, located right off the aggressively hip lobby of the Ace Hotel and rich in delights like Bone Marrow Butter, Fried Head Cheese, Stuffed Pig's Foot, and most famously a Charred Lamb Burger. The Breslin as such didn't survive the pandemic, and Bloomfield parted ways with the place in January, but last month a spinoff of sorts opened in the same location, the more singularly focused Breslin Burger.

gothamist.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Bloomfield, NY
Manhattan, NY
Restaurants
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veggie Burger#Pig Meat#Food Drink#The Ace Hotel#Fried Head Cheese#Breslin Seafood Sausage#Loaded Fries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Japan shelters Belarusian sprinter who sought to flee the Olympics

TOKYO — A Belarusian sprinter was under the protection of Japanese authorities Monday, a day after she made a dash for freedom at a Tokyo-area airport, claiming her team was forcing her to return home after she publicly criticized her coaches at the Olympics. The sprinter, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, sought the...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
New York City, NYPosted by
NBC News

10 people shot in alleged gang attack in New York City, police say

Ten people were shot in the New York City borough of Queens on Saturday night, according to the New York City Police department. Two gun men approached a group of people on foot near 99th Street and 37th Avenue in Queens on Saturday evening while brandishing weapons, NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North Assistant Chief and Commanding Officer Galen Frierson said during a press conference on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy