The Breslin At The Ace Hotel Reopens As A Burger Joint

If you really love eating meat, there were few Manhattan restaurants more exciting about ten years ago than April Bloomfield's The Breslin, located right off the aggressively hip lobby of the Ace Hotel and rich in delights like Bone Marrow Butter, Fried Head Cheese, Stuffed Pig's Foot, and most famously a Charred Lamb Burger. The Breslin as such didn't survive the pandemic, and Bloomfield parted ways with the place in January, but last month a spinoff of sorts opened in the same location, the more singularly focused Breslin Burger.