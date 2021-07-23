Jeff Hicken Memorial Fund established
The Wisconsin FFA Foundation is proud to have established the Jeff Hicken Memorial Fund, in honor of the State Advisor who passed away June 18. A former member of the Lomira FFA and former Wisconsin FFA State Sentinel, Hicken was a UW-River Falls graduate who began his career at Sauk Prairie High School as the agricultural education instructor in 1998. In 2006, Jeff began his service at the state level as the Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources Education Consultant and State FFA Advisor with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, a position he held until his passing.www.leadertelegram.com
