Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Jeff Hicken Memorial Fund established

Leader-Telegram
 9 days ago

The Wisconsin FFA Foundation is proud to have established the Jeff Hicken Memorial Fund, in honor of the State Advisor who passed away June 18. A former member of the Lomira FFA and former Wisconsin FFA State Sentinel, Hicken was a UW-River Falls graduate who began his career at Sauk Prairie High School as the agricultural education instructor in 1998. In 2006, Jeff began his service at the state level as the Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources Education Consultant and State FFA Advisor with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, a position he held until his passing.

www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agricultural Education#Charity#The State Advisor#Uw#Sauk Prairie High School#Blue Gold Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Conemaugh Township, PAIndiana Gazette

Conemaugh School of Nursing Scholarships established in memory of Romesburg sisters

Conemaugh School of Nursing Scholarships established in memory of Romesburg sisters. The family of sisters Garnet Romesburg Glenn and Betty Romesburg May have announced two scholarships to benefit nursing students at the Conemaugh School of Nursing beginning with the 2021-22 academic year. The scholarship will annually fund tuition for two "outstanding final year nursing students through the 1889 Foundation."
Madison, WIPosted by
Madison365

New fund honors memory and legacy of young Madison woman who dedicated her life to community service

“Knowing Lesli and knowing the type of person she was, it is so important to keep her memory alive in our community,” Aíssa Olivárez, an attorney at Community Immigration Law Center on Madison’s near east side, tells Madison365. “Lesli was a unique person who gave her heart and soul to everything she did. She never said ‘no’ when we needed her in the community and always showed up with a smile.”
Dare County, NCthecoastlandtimes.com

R. Wayne Gray scholarship fund established at Outer Banks Community Foundation

A new scholarship fund will help students who graduate from College of The Albemarle and who transfer to a four-year college or university. The R. Wayne Gray Memorial Scholarship Fund has been established in honor of R. Wayne Gray, a well-known Wanchese native, poet, historian, restaurateur and educator, by his wife Nancy and their children Keil Samson, Rheana Watts and Beach Gray. The fund will assist Dare County residents who graduate from COA and who plan to continue their education at a four-year college or university.
Huntingdon, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Memorial fund to assist bridge project

The family of Dr. Philip Shoaf will be holding a memorial in his honor this Friday, July 23. Dr. Shoaf worked at the Juniata Valley Medical Center in Alexandria for 18 years, and impacted many of the borough’s longtime residents. He also provided medical services at SCI Huntingdon and Juniata College. The memorial will be held at the park behind the medical center from 6-8 p.m.
Albemarle, NCStanly News & Press

Taylors establish scholarship at SCC

The Stanly Community College Foundation has announced the establishment of the Dr. Michael and Alice Taylor Nurse Aide Scholarship. This is the second $20,000 endowed scholarship that the Taylors have established at SCC, the first one being in 2018. The Nurse Aide scholarship valued at $1,000 will be awarded each year, beginning in August, for a student enrolled in any of the SCC’s four Nurse Aide (NA) programs.
Charitiestribnow.com

Nita DeWoody Memorial Scholarship fund benefits NTCC students

Christi Denney recently presented the Northeast Texas Community College Foundation with $2,000 to support the Nita DeWoody Memorial Scholarship fund. The money was raised through a 5K virtual event that was held last year due to COVID-19. The funds will provide three scholarships to NTCC students. One is for $1,000 and is designated to a non-traditional student already enrolled in the NTCC…
EducationLeader-Telegram

Rural Schools Innovation Grants awarded

The COVID-19 pandemic posed a variety of challenges to rural schools and their communities. Many schools tackled those challenges head on with creativity, innovation and commitment. Compeer Financial, a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative based in the Upper Midwest, partnered with the Rural Schools Collaborative to award $150,211 in Rural Schools...
Orofino, IDclearwatertribune.com

Clearwater Memorial Public Library receives ARPA Funding

The Clearwater Memorial Public Library was awarded a grant of $10,400 in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which was granted through the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Idaho Commission for Libraries. The staff and board members of the Orofino Library plan to use some of...
CollegesTwice

Crestron Establishes The Fred Bargetzi Memorial Scholarship At The University At Buffalo

Crestron has announced the establishment of the Fred Bargetzi Memorial Scholarship at Crestron’s chief technology officer Fred Bargetzi’s alma mater, the University at Buffalo. Following Bargetzi’s passing in January 2021, Crestron and members of the Bargetzi family founded the scholarship to honor his legacy and empower students at the University at Buffalo to succeed in their education by removing barriers from their progress.
Daviess County, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Tips for establishing a lawn

Reduce possible frustration with starting a new lawn by following key steps from the beginning. Establishing a new lawn requires soil tillage. An advantage to tilling the soil is the ability to improve it by incorporating organic matter. The first key is timing. Mid-August through September is the best time...
Beaumont, TXlamar.edu

LU establishes center for resiliency

In response to the recent severe flooding activity in the region, Lamar University has announced the establishment of the Center for Resiliency. Approved and funded by the 87th legislative session, the Center for Resiliency will focus on research, community outreach and teaching to support the body of knowledge surrounding disaster preparation, mitigation and recovery, especially for major storm events.
Aransas County, TXRockport Pilot

Medical Facility operator choice tabled by county

Aransas County Commissioners, at their regular meeting Monday, July 26, tabled action regarding Resolution #R-12-2021, a Resolution authorizing the award of a Medical Facility Operator(s) for the Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) Project 20-065-098-C270. County Commissioner Pat Rousseau, who serves on the Selection Committee reviewing Request for Proposal (RFP)...
Madison, WIwisc.edu

CRECE seeks applications for undergraduate research fellows program

The Center for Research on Early Childhood Education (CRECE) invites applications for a new undergraduate research fellowship program funded through a generous contribution from Sue and George Krug and the UW–Madison School of Education’s Impact 2030 initiative. CRECE is housed within the School of Education’s Wisconsin Center for Education Research.
Wakefield, MIyourdailyglobe.com

Wakefield Township to receive pandemic funds

Wakefield TOWNSHIP — In a special meeting this week, members of the Wakefield Township Board of Trustees voted to approve a formal conflict of interest policy that was a necessary precursor to receiving $30,982 from the American Rescue Plan. According to Township Supervisor Mandy Lake, the COVID-19 relief funds that...
Eau Claire, WIPosted by
Leader-Telegram

Sojourner House expansion heading to Plan Commission

EAU CLAIRE — A downtown Eau Claire homeless shelter would more than double in size with a proposed addition, eliminating bunk beds but not increase its overall capacity. Catholic Charities submitted plans for the expansion of Sojourner House, 618 S. Barstow St., that will expand the building to meet recommendations from public health experts.
Educationchca-oh.org

New Upper School Principal Announced

CHCA’s Head of School, Dr. Dean Nicholas, is pleased to announce that Heather Wilkowski has been named new Upper School Principal, overseeing Grades 7-12. Wilkowski replaces Dr. Dean Nicholas, who was recently named CHCA’s new Head of School. Wilkowski has served at CHCA for over 10 years, most recently as...
Public SafetyLeader-Telegram

New CDR workshop covers food fraud

The Center for Dairy Research is holding a Food Fraud Workshop — a course designed to introduce food and dairy manufacturers dairy industry-adjacent manufacturers to food fraud. Organizations of all sizes will be provided with historical context of food fraud and examples both within and outside the dairy industry. The...
AgricultureLeader-Telegram

Dairy groups hold Policy Picnics

They call them Policy Picnics — a mix of food, catching up with friends and getting plugged into regulatory issues. The Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative have found that members value the annual summer events, where they connect with each other, lawmakers and the organizations’ experts. At the core of the picnics is a thorough rundown of regulatory and other governmental policies that affect the dairy community.

Comments / 0

Community Policy