Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
American Fork, UT

Program previously allowed child who died in hot car to wander off

By Jeff Tavss, Erin Cox
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jvKY5_0b5sckNO00

The program connected to the death of an 11-year-old boy left in a hot car had previously allowed the child to wander off twice within days of his death, officials say.

READ: Utah family grieves after child dies in hot car

According to a Department of Human Services notice that places the license of Roost Services on conditional status, the department notes that Joshua Hancey previously "wandered off" on July 11 and July 20 while under the supervision of the program.

On Wednesday, Hancey was found dead inside a car outside the American Fork organization's building. The boy had been in the vehicle for up to two hours before he was discovered.

Following Hancey being left unattended on two occasions, the notice claims Roost Services provided "training to staff on [Hancey's] behavior plan and the need to be alert at all times to keep him safe." Despite those assurances, the boy died just one day after he wandered off on July 20.

Under the rules of conditional status, Roost Services, which assists adults and children with disabilities, is not allowed to accept new clients and must cooperate in the investigation into Hancey's death.

An investigation will determine whether criminal charges will be filed.

Comments / 1

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
American Fork, UT
Local
Utah Accidents
American Fork, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
American Fork, UT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Roost Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Salt Lake City, UTPosted by
FOX 13 News

Injured hiker rescued from Little Cottonwood Canyon

A person had to be rescued after being injured while hiking in Little Cottonwood Canyon Wednesday night. READ: Person killed in hit-and-run on I-15 in Salt Lake City. According to Unified Fire Authority, the person was successfully pulled out of a "difficult location" and was treated for his injuries.

Comments / 1

Community Policy