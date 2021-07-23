Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How To Be Backable By A Silicon Valley “Failure”

By Alisa Cohn
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Suneel Gupta’s gift for storytelling comes from his experience as an immigrant. “Stories are an important part of my background,” he told me. “As an immigrant, you don't necessarily have artifacts from your past. My mom was a refugee; she lost everything. She couldn’t show us pictures of her childhood. These memories are preserved through the art of storytelling. And then you learn how to spice up the story a little to make it interesting, so it sticks.”

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

256K+
Followers
62K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Grazer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silicon Valley#Startup#Celebrity Chefs#How To Be#Hollywood#Rise#Onemedical#The New York Times#Conviction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Oscars
News Break
Economy
News Break
Arts
News Break
Google
Related
InternetBusiness Insider

Texting tech bros and the danger of earnings blowouts

Hello, and welcome to this week's edition of the Insider Tech newsletter, where we break down the biggest news in tech, including:. Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here. This week: Big Tech's monster profits and the backlash danger. It's been an action packed week in tech,...
San Jose, CAPosted by
Richard Fang

Are Startups Really Leaving Silicon Valley?

Let’s take a look at recent statistics to see what’s really happening. We all know that Silicon Valley houses some of the largest tech companies in the world. From Facebook to Apple, startups that started decades ago have grown into billion or trillion-dollar giants.
EconomyInternational Business Times

Silicon Valley Growth Hacker Gilad Shamri Shares Startup Insights

New Research remains consistent in older findings that most startups fail. This is the reality, of the hundreds of businesses that are launched every day just a handful beat the odds and exit. “So, before dreaming of success it is extremely important to list out why your startup may fail,” says Gilad Shamri, the founder of “Growth Artists”.
EconomyTechCrunch

Silicon Valley comms expert Caryn Marooney shares how to nail the narrative

Marooney knows what she’s talking about: Throughout her time in Silicon Valley, she helped companies like Salesforce, Amazon, Facebook and more launch products and maintain messaging. In 2019, she left Facebook, where she was VP of technology communication, and joined Coatue Management as a general partner. The presentation is summarized...
Economyquillette.com

Silicon Valley’s Cynical Treatment of Asian Engineers

Silicon Valley runs on Asians. This is a well-known aspect of the tech world in general, but it’s especially apparent in elite sub-sectors. Even by 2010, Asian Americans already had become a majority (50.1 percent) of all tech workers in the Bay Area: software engineers, data engineers, programmers, systems analysts, admins, and developers. Census Bureau statistics from the same year put white tech workers at 40.1 percent. Other races made up, in total, slightly less than 10 percent.
Economynewmilfordspectrum.com

This Is the Silicon Valley 7-Stage Approach to Launch, Grow and Sell Your Business

Silicon Valley is famously the birthplace of the technology and brands that are fused into our everyday lives. It's where good ideas rapidly become products and services used by billions of people every day. Most people know that Silicon Valley is home to the most well-funded venture capital firms that can scale up a business with an endless supply of cash. What most people don't know is that there is a growth strategy that entrepreneurs use in this tech hub to go from an idea to a massive valuation at break-neck speed.
BusinessRideApart

Brembo To Open Its First Inspiration Lab In Silicon Valley In 2021

On July 19, 2021, Brembo formally announced the impending opening of the Brembo Inspiration Lab, to be located in California’s Silicon Valley. Current plans are for the center to open in the fourth quarter of 2021, where it plans to focus on innovation in software development, data science, and AI.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

CoreSite enhances connectivity in Silicon Valley with Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect

CoreSite Realty announced support for Google Cloud’s Partner Interconnect, a service from Google Cloud that allows customers to connect to Google Cloud globally, along with direct internet peering available natively on its Silicon Valley data center campus. Adding connectivity options and high-performance interoperability for customers deployed at CoreSite’s Silicon Valley...
EconomyBloomberg

Spain's Prime Minister Comes to Silicon Valley

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez discusses his visit to New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco where he met with leaders from Intel, Apple, and Qualcomm. He's trying to get companies to help modernize the country. He speaks with Emily Chang on "Bloomberg Technology." (Source: AccuWeather)
Internetluxurylaunches.com

While he draws a salary of $1, Facebook spent $24 million on the personal security of Mark Zuckerberg – Here are the insane amounts the top tech companies spent last year to keep their CEOs safe.

It would not be wrong to say, the tech elite of our world is running the show. The more they climb the success ladder, the more we believe that uneasy lies the head that wears the crown! Earlier this month, Anthony Di Iorio, the billionaire co-founder of Ethereum who moves around with his own personal team of bodyguards, quit the cryptocurrency world as he feels unsafe. It doesn’t come as a surprise that it’s imperative to spend millions to save the tech leaders that make billions; what’s surprising is the total sum of millions paid! Facebook spent more than $23.4 million on security costs for CEO Mark Zuckerberg in 2020, according to the company’s annual executive compensation report. Zuckerberg’s security expenses are alarmingly high compared to his counterparts in the valley. Based on data compiled by Protocol below is a round-up of the cost to protect high-profile tech execs:
Businessbizjournals

Largest patent recipients in Silicon Valley

Largest patent recipients in Silicon Valley ranked by number of patents assigned between July 1, 2020, and June 1, 2021. 4 Includes patents for Google LLC, Google Technology Holdings LLC, X Development LLC, Verily Life Sciences LLC, Waymo LLC and DeepMind Technologies Ltd. 6 Includes patents obtained by Google LLC,...
BusinessPosted by
Cincinnati Business Courier

Silicon Valley startup takes top prize in latest P&G challenge

NanoSpun Technologies founder and CEO Ohad Bendror is the latest winner of P&G Ventures' ongoing innovation challenge, officials recently announced. Nanospun Technologies develops disruptive, live-active 3D biological tissues for cosmetics, well-being and health applications, turning biology into engineered solutions. The Los Altos, Calif.-based company offers the first-ever dermal microbiome skincare face masks.
Economytherealdeal.com

Proptech startup Social Construct shutting down

Proptech startup Social Construct is shutting down operations, The Real Deal has learned. The construction-tech outfit, which aimed to streamline building planning and assembly with software and automation, will officially wind down in the fourth quarter, but the staff’s last day will be Aug. 1. Co-founders Ben Huh and Michael...
Santa Clara, CAkfgo.com

Silicon Valley Bank to hire 150 in Europe amid tech deal boom

LONDON (Reuters) – Silicon Valley Bank aims to hire around 150 staff in Europe this year, mainly in Britain, as it looks to capitalise on frenzied demand for investment in tech and innovation companies, its head for the region told Reuters. The Santa Clara, California based lender is recruiting for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy