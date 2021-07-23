Rodney Crowell Spreads ‘Universal Love’ on Ambitious New Album, ‘Triage’ [Interview]

Rodney Crowell’s songwriting just gets better and better. He wears his introspection on his sleeve with an incantatory presence, and his lyrics artfully create little worlds that depict the ragged ways that we fail and thus seek redemption and love. With his sharp-eyed vision, Crowell sees both the pitfalls and promises of love, and he’s no starry-eyed romantic. Not all of Crowell’s stories on Triage reveal healing and light, but even in his world-weariness, he’s hopeful that the power of love can act as a force for forgiveness and healing.