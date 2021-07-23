Woman, 31, dies after dog bite to her neck; police report of incident is released

A 31-year-old woman is dead after suffering a dog bite Sunday night.

Emily Kahl was bitten on Sunday night, according to the Lucas County Coroner's Office. The coroner ruled her cause of death as bite trauma to the neck.

Lucas County Canine Care & Control Director Kelly Sears tells WTOL 11 LC4 did not respond to the dog bite incident. Sears identified the dog named "Romeo" and says her office has since euthanized it.

Sears says this type of incident is rare and LC4 sends its sympathy to the family.

The coroner's report reads, "The cause of the death of Emily Kahl, 31 years old, is bite trauma to the neck, caused by a dog. The manner of death is accident. Toxicology studies are pending. Death was pronounced on 7/18/21 at 7:48 pm."

The Toledo police public information officer Lt. Paul Davis identified the dog as a "pit bull."

On Friday, a police report stated that officers arrived at a residence in the 600 block of Hamilton around 8 p.m. after a man named Tom made a 911 call.

The police report states the caller returned to his home and found the woman inside. The man said the woman was known to have seizures and he thought she fell and was injured.

Officers found Kahl lying face-down in a doorway between a dining room and bedroom. Kahl had blood puddled near her head and the report states there was a cut or gash along the back of her neck. Blood was seen on the walls and floor across the living room, officers said. A silver TV next to Kahl's had a broken corner and was "covered in blood," the police report said.

The man who reported finding Kahl said he was returning from work to the home and called out to Kahl when he got home. She did not respond, he said, but two dogs walked up to him from the dining room. He then said he walked to the dining room and saw Kahl on the floor.