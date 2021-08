Nobody likes a liar, especially one who allegedly did so simply for attention and financial gain. It's just one way of creating fake news and Tesla is tired of it. That's why it's decided to take legal action against the owner of a Model 3 in China who made false claims regarding brake failure. The guy still says his vehicle lost control but Tesla now has proof that the man's brakes were fine, according to Teslarati. To make this story even better, it was the driver's own fault for getting caught.