It seems like it’s been a year and a day since GENERAL HOSPITAL announced that ALL MY CHILDREN veteran Cameron Mathison (Ryan) had been hired to play a mysterious role on the soap. Okay, so the exciting casting news was announced in early April, just as Mathison’s Hallmark Channel talk show, HOME & FAMILY, came to an end. But before Mathison could report to the GH set, he had to jet off to Canada to film a new Hannah Swensen movie for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries opposite Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS OF OUR LIVES).