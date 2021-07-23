The best gaming mouse of 2021

G305 is a LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming mouse designed for serious performance with latest technology innovations at an affordable price point in a variety of vibrant colours. If you’re looking for an affordable wireless gaming mouse, then the Logitech G305 might be the panacea for your needs and at just $99AUD (July 2021 – Even cheaper if you Google), this input device for your PC or Mac is great value for money. Another interesting element is that aesthetically, it comes in a variety of colours which literally pop and this includes mint (reviewed), black, white, lilac, blue and finally K/DA which is inspired by League of Legends. K/DA stands for kills, deaths and assists with this particular colour combo has a mixture of white and black with blue stripes. While it does look like a traditional mouse (except the K/DA), it is more streamlined and definitely has the gamer in mind when it was designed by Logitech.