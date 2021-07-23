Hundreds are still under evacuation orders as the nation's largest wildfire chars more than 400,000 acres

(The Center Square) – Oregon's Bootleg Fire is growing at a pace firefighters say is pushing personnel to the limit as the inferno adds thousands more acreage per hour. It was around 8 a.m. Monday the nation's largest active wildfire was burning some 303,791 acres, according to INCIWEB reporting system. The Bootleg Fire grew by 1 p.m. Monday to 343,755 acres or some 537 square miles – greater than the size of Phoenix. Wednesday marks the two-week anniversary of the day it was first reported in Klamath County. Firefighters worry what the next two weeks will mean.