Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Hundreds are still under evacuation orders as the nation's largest wildfire chars more than 400,000 acres

By Aya Elamroussi, CNN
WNEM
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bootleg Fire is now the Oregon's third-largest wildfire since 1900, and more than 2,000 people are still under some form of evacuation order, officials said Thursday. "It's kind of a dubious honor," said Oregon Department of Forestry spokesperson Marcus Kauffman of the fire that started July 6 and had charred 400,389 acres by late Friday morning, with 40% contained.

www.wnem.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Idaho State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Wildfire#Atlanta#Canadian#Cnn#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Two firefighters die in Arizona and Northern California wildfire forces temporary closure of major highway amid record-breaking heat wave

Firefighters working in searing weather struggled to contain a Northern California wildfire that continued to grow Sunday and forced the temporary closure of a major highway, one of several large blazes burning across the U.S. West amid another heat wave that shattered records and strained power grids. Two firefighters died...
California StateFresno Bee

Wildfire updates: Dixie Fire, at 200k acres, is California’s 14th largest fire of all time

The Dixie Fire roared back to life Monday night after a brief respite, expanding by 10,000 acres and continuing to threaten homes in Butte, Plumas and Tehama counties. The fire now spans 208,200 acres (325 square miles), making it California’s 14th-largest fire by acreage. Over 5,100 firefighters are battling the blaze, which ignited July 13 above the Cresta Dam in Feather River Canyon.
Oregon StateArgus Observer Online

Oregon's Bootleg Fire adds more than 40,000 acres in a day

(The Center Square) – Oregon's Bootleg Fire is growing at a pace firefighters say is pushing personnel to the limit as the inferno adds thousands more acreage per hour. It was around 8 a.m. Monday the nation's largest active wildfire was burning some 303,791 acres, according to INCIWEB reporting system. The Bootleg Fire grew by 1 p.m. Monday to 343,755 acres or some 537 square miles – greater than the size of Phoenix. Wednesday marks the two-week anniversary of the day it was first reported in Klamath County. Firefighters worry what the next two weeks will mean.
EnvironmentPosted by
Axios

Wildfire in western Sardinia forces more than 1,000 to evacuate

A wildfire that has burnt at least 50,000 acres of land forced more than 1,000 residents and tourists to evacuate parts of western Sardinia, Italy, over the weekend, according to the New York Times. The big picture: Multiple farms and private properties have been destroyed by the fire, which started...
Winthrop, WAyaktrinews.com

Evacuations ordered for wildfires burning near Winthrop

WINTHROP, Wash. — People are still being forced to evacuate their homes as four wildfires tear through Okanogan County near Winthrop. The Cub Creek Fire has burned 32,473 acres and the Cedar Creek Fire has burned 8,443 acres—a combined total of roughly 64 square miles. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says the Varden and Delancy fires are also burning in the area, all of which are at low containment.
Kern County, CAKMJ

Evacuations Ordered After Wildfire Ignites in Kern County

(KMJ) – Evacuation orders are issued for parts of Kern County after a wild fire sparks Tuesday afternoon south of the community of Havilah. The Peak Fire was first reported just before Noon north of Walker Basin Road. In the hours that followed, the Kern County Fire Department issued an evacuation warning for residents near Walker Basin, Skinner Flat and the community of Claraville. And an evacuation center has now been set up:
California StatePosted by
The Hill

More evacuations ordered after California wildfire jumps highway

A fire in the Lake Tahoe, Calif., area jumped a highway and forced additional evacuations and the cancellation of an intensive bike race, The Associated Press reported. The Tamarack Fire, just south of the Lake Tahoe, was zero percent contained as of Sunday afternoon, according to the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. Officials from the national forest said that 517 personnel were working to contain the fire.
Oregon StateNewsweek

Oregon's Bootleg Fire Grows to Over 360K Acres, New Evacuations Ordered

Oregon's Bootleg Fire has burned over 360,000 acres, prompting new evacuations as officials work to contain it. According to the InciWeb national wildfire information center, the Bootleg Fire has grown to at least 364,113 acres as of Tuesday, and is currently 30 percent contained. The blaze was first reported by officials on July 6 and is burning near the Fremont-Winema National Forest, approximately 11 miles northeast of the town of Sprague River.

Comments / 1

Community Policy