Hundreds are still under evacuation orders as the nation's largest wildfire chars more than 400,000 acres
The Bootleg Fire is now the Oregon's third-largest wildfire since 1900, and more than 2,000 people are still under some form of evacuation order, officials said Thursday. "It's kind of a dubious honor," said Oregon Department of Forestry spokesperson Marcus Kauffman of the fire that started July 6 and had charred 400,389 acres by late Friday morning, with 40% contained.www.wnem.com
