Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Red Flag Warning issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 15:02:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-07-23 23:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM AKDT THIS EVENING FOR LIGHTNING FOR UPPER TANANA VALLEY AND THE FORTYMILE COUNTRY * AFFECTED AREA...Fortymile Uplands. * TIMING...Until 11 PM tonight. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...East 5 to 10 mph, except becoming south 5 to 10 mph south of Eagle. * HUMIDITY...As low as 28 percent. * TEMPERATURES...71 to 80. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts. Some of the thunderstorms will have frequent lightning, brief heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flag Warning#Heavy Rain#Tanana Valley#The Fortymile Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Juab County, UTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Juab, Tooele by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 15:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Juab; Tooele A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JUAB AND SOUTHWESTERN TOOELE COUNTIES At 306 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Fish Springs Wildlife Refuge, or 51 miles southwest of Dugway English Village, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Fish Springs Wildlife Refuge. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Salt Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 21:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Salt Lake THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL SALT LAKE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended in Big Cottonwood Canyon. Small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Water from earlier heavy rain and flooding will continue to gradually recede through late this evening. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Warren County, MSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 23:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-02 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: High winds can bring down trees and large limbs resulting in serious injury or property damage. Exercise extreme caution when outdoors during such strong winds...and be especially aware of older trees. Target Area: Warren A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN MADISON PARISH IN NORTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND SOUTHWESTERN WARREN COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM CDT At 1147 PM CDT, Meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Le Tourneau, or 11 miles southwest of Vicksburg. This storm was nearly stationary. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Yokena and Le Tourneau around 1215 AM CDT.
Duchesne County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Duchesne, Wasatch by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 15:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A debris flow is expected to impact the Strawberry River corridor from Strawberry Reservoir to Starvation Reservoir. People living in this area should take action to ensure their safety! Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Duchesne; Wasatch FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE DOLLAR RIDGE BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WEST CENTRAL DUCHESNE AND SOUTHEASTERN WASATCH COUNTIES At 334 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Dollar Ridge Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Strawberry River corridor from Strawberry Reservoir to Starvation Reservoir. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Dollar Ridge Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Dollar Ridge Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Starvation Reservoir and Strawberry Reservoir. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 21:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 21:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gila; Navajo FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GILA AND NAVAJO COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat, but high water will flow in Cibeque Creek overnight. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of high water or flooding. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Flathead by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 16:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Flathead FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL FLATHEAD COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Davis by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 22:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Davis FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL DAVIS COUNTY The heavy rain has ended in the Bountiful area. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Runoff from earlier heavy rain and flooding will continue to gradually recede through late this evening. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-30 11:10:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-08-02 12:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * Including the following area, Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * Through Monday evening. * Heavy rainfall will continue over the Kobuk River Basin today. Storm total rainfall amounts of 2 to 6 inches are expected in the Kobuk Basin.
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Elko by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 12:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Elko FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ELKO COUNTY At 1257 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.7 and 0.9 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Lamoille Canyon.
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Elko by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 13:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Elko FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ELKO COUNTY At 1257 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.7 and 0.9 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Lamoille Canyon.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Elmore by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 18:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Elmore THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ELMORE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Washoe County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Washoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 15:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Washoe FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN LASSEN, MODOC AND CENTRAL WASHOE COUNTIES Heavy rainfall has ended in the area and flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.
Motley County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Motley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-01 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Motley FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN FLOYD, NORTHWESTERN MOTLEY AND SOUTHEASTERN BRISCOE COUNTIES At 259 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to slow moving thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Caprock Canyon State Park, Quitaque, Flomot, and Valley Schools. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Chelan County, WAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Chelan, Okanogan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chelan; Okanogan .Thunderstorms producing torrential rain may lead to flash flooding on Sunday especially over and near burn scars. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of North Central Washington, including the following areas, Chelan and Okanogan. * Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * Thunderstorms with torrential rain combined with steep terrain and/or previously fire burned areas could result in dangerous flash flooding. * Sudden rushes of water in creek and stream drainages could wash away any person or thing nearby. Debris flows can cause additional damage to low lying bridges or other structures. Road washouts are common in flash flood events.
Juab County, UTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Juab, Tooele by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 15:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Juab; Tooele A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN JUAB AND SOUTHWESTERN TOOELE COUNTIES At 306 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Fish Springs Wildlife Refuge, or 51 miles southwest of Dugway English Village, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Fish Springs Wildlife Refuge. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 20:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 23:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding of washes and creeks will occur, some dirt roads will become muddy and impassable. Paved roads and underpasses could become flooded as well. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 1130 PM MST. * At 823 PM MST, Trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Payson and Star Valley. This includes the following highways State Route 260 between mile markers 252 and 259. State Route 87 southbound near mile marker 251. State Route 87 between mile markers 251 and 254. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hoke by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 12:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hoke A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR SCOTLAND...SOUTHEASTERN RICHMOND AND SOUTHWESTERN HOKE COUNTIES At 328 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hamlet, or 8 miles southeast of Rockingham, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Laurinburg, Rockingham, Raeford, Hamlet, Maxton, Hoffman, Dobbins Heights, Wagram, Gibson and East Laurinburg. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Granite County, MTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains, Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-01 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains; Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN IDAHO...SOUTHWESTERN MISSOULA AND NORTHWESTERN RAVALLI COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM MDT/445 PM PDT/ At 506 PM MDT/406 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Victor, or 13 miles north of Hamilton, moving north at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Stevensville, Victor, Florence, Pinesdale and Bell Crossing.
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Elko by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 18:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-02 00:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Elko FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN ELKO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Gooding County, IDweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Gooding by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 16:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 11:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gooding THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL GOODING AND NORTHWESTERN TWIN FALLS COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

Comments / 0

Community Policy