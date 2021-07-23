Red Flag Warning issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 20:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 23:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding of washes and creeks will occur, some dirt roads will become muddy and impassable. Paved roads and underpasses could become flooded as well. In hilly or mountainous terrain, there are many low water crossings which will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 1130 PM MST. * At 823 PM MST, Trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Payson and Star Valley. This includes the following highways State Route 260 between mile markers 252 and 259. State Route 87 southbound near mile marker 251. State Route 87 between mile markers 251 and 254. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED