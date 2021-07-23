Everything We Know About Mamitas, Brody Jenner's New Hard Seltzer

When Erika Jayne joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills at the start of season six, she was a welcome addition to the show. Introduced as a friend of Yolanda Foster, Erika is a singer and actress who brought lots of spunk. On top of that, Erika was married to Tom Girardi who was a lawyer involved in the case that inspired the movie, Erin Brockovich. Erika and Tom’s divorce has been a major part of her storyline during season 11. Unfortunately for Erika, the end of her marriage isn’t the only major thing she’s been going through lately. She and Tom are also facing serious legal trouble that has left lots of people calling for her to be removed from the cast. But what exactly has Erika Jayne done? Keep reading to learn why Erika Jayne was fired from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.