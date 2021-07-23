Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Everything We Know About Mamitas, Brody Jenner's New Hard Seltzer

By Matt Meltzer
mashed.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTequila is a friend to many. To others, just reading that word sends them into convulsions and dry heaves, likely thanks to a highly regrettable night in Mexico or some other spring break destination. But whatever your feelings on the spirit that's been blamed for more bad decisions than Knicks' management, a hard seltzer spiked with tequila is nonetheless intriguing. Especially when it's being pushed by none other than Brody Jenner.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Brody Jenner
Person
Kendall Jenner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Grapefruit Soda#Celebrity Endorsements#Cocktail Recipes#Food Drink#New Hard Seltzer#Knicks#Phusion Projects#White Girls Rose#Chilled Magazine#Mamitas Beach Club#Phusion Vp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
whowhatwear

Kendall Jenner Wore the Boot Trend That's Due For a Comeback

There are some shoe trends that become very popular, peak, then go away for a decade or more. Others only fade away for a few seasons before making a comeback as big as before—if not even bigger. Time will tell if the comeback we're referring to here will eclipse the cowboy boot craze of 2018 but so far, there's evidence that proves they'll be everywhere again.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reality Tea

Brody Jenner Upset Ex Kaitlynn Carter Didn’t Share Pregnancy New With Him Sooner; Says He “Should Be In The Top 10” Of People Told

The Hills: New Beginnings is the perfect nostalgia for millennials who grew up watching Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari take turns dating Brody Jenner. Kardashian who? Brody was famous from The Hills long before Kylie Jenner became a self-made billionaire. It’s been fun watching Brody, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Pratt, Spencer Pratt, and Jason Wahler play act some scripted reality this season. Brody’s current story […] The post Brody Jenner Upset Ex Kaitlynn Carter Didn’t Share Pregnancy New With Him Sooner; Says He “Should Be In The Top 10” Of People Told appeared first on Reality Tea.
CelebritiesE! Online

Khloe and Rob Kardashian Host Adorable Cousin Playdate for True and Dream

Watch: Dream Kardashian Celebrates 3rd B-Day With Rob Kardashian & Family. This Kardashian cousin playdate is a true dream. On Wednesday, July 7, Khloe Kardashian shared adorable videos of her daughter, True Thompson, 3, playing with Dream Kardashian, brother Rob Kardashian's 4-year-old daughter. Though Rob has shirked the spotlight in...
Beverly Hills, CAbravotv.com

Lisa Rinna Sizzles in a High-Cut White Swimsuit: "This Is 58"

Lisa Rinna is 58 years old, and she's celebrating in style. In honor of her July 11 birthday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member shared a snap of herself in a high-cut, skimpy white swimsuit. And in the grand tradition of Lisa's swimwear snaps, this image stopped her followers in their tracks.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

The Reason Why Erika Jayne Was Fired from “Real Housewives”

When Erika Jayne joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills at the start of season six, she was a welcome addition to the show. Introduced as a friend of Yolanda Foster, Erika is a singer and actress who brought lots of spunk. On top of that, Erika was married to Tom Girardi who was a lawyer involved in the case that inspired the movie, Erin Brockovich. Erika and Tom’s divorce has been a major part of her storyline during season 11. Unfortunately for Erika, the end of her marriage isn’t the only major thing she’s been going through lately. She and Tom are also facing serious legal trouble that has left lots of people calling for her to be removed from the cast. But what exactly has Erika Jayne done? Keep reading to learn why Erika Jayne was fired from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Ooh La La! Every Time Kourtney Kardashian Has Rocked See-Through and Sheer Tops

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t afraid to bare it all in see-through and sheer tops — and she rocks them pretty well, too. In June 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was photographed in a cropped white tank top with no bra while out for a coffee run with boyfriend Travis Barker. The following month, she flaunted her cleavage in a sheer mesh top with a leather skirt and feathery green heels in a cute selfie snapshot via her Instagram Stories.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

See Travis Barker’s Reaction After Kourtney Kardashian Says She Wants to “Suck” His Blood

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA at UFC 264. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are continuing to bask in the twilight of their romance. Any fan keeping up with the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 rocker's relationship will know that not only have the two been absolutely smitten with each other since they began dating, but they've also made no secret of wanting every ounce of each other—blood included.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Kris Jenner Had A Stunning Plastic Surgery Transformation

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is one of the most talked-about families and it comes as no surprise. Aside from their high-profile relationships and popular reality show series, another thing that has continuously been a topic of discussion is their image. There has been a lot of speculation and rumors about surgery over the years. Some have been vocal about what they've had done, while other members of the family have kept fairly hush.

Comments / 0

Community Policy