Detroit Tigers sign No. 3 overall pick Jackson Jobe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PsB3d_0b5sc4aF00

The Detroit Tigers agreed to terms Friday with right-hander Jackson Jobe, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

The Tigers also reached a deal with shortstop Izaac Pacheco, a second-round selection (39th overall).

Terms were not disclosed for either player. The slot value for Jobe as the third pick was $7.22 million.

Jobe went 9-0 with a 0.13 ERA over 51 2/3 innings as a senior at Oklahoma City’s Heritage High School. He struck out 122 batters and walked only five.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VohOq_0b5sc4aF00
Pacheco batted .543 with six home runs and 45 RBIs in 34 games in his senior season at Friendswood (Texas) High.

The Tigers have signed 14 of the 21 players selected in this month’s draft.

–Field Level Media

