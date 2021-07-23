Cancel
POTUS

Biden administration provides $842K to support SC rural health clinics & vaccinations

By Matt Dillane
abcnews4.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The Biden-Harris administration has provided funding to help rural health clinics around South Carolina ramp up COVID-19 vaccination efforts. On Friday, officials announced $841,993 was going to 17 clinics through the American Rescue Plan as part of an effort "to combat COVID-19 misinformation by developing and implementing additional vaccine confidence and outreach efforts."

abcnews4.com

Comments / 0

