Biden administration provides $842K to support SC rural health clinics & vaccinations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The Biden-Harris administration has provided funding to help rural health clinics around South Carolina ramp up COVID-19 vaccination efforts. On Friday, officials announced $841,993 was going to 17 clinics through the American Rescue Plan as part of an effort "to combat COVID-19 misinformation by developing and implementing additional vaccine confidence and outreach efforts."abcnews4.com
