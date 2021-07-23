Cancel
Penobscot County, ME

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Penobscot, Southern Penobscot by NWS

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 11:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Penobscot; Southern Penobscot A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL PENOBSCOT COUNTY At 1226 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Lincoln, moving south at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lincoln, Howland, Lincoln Township, Enfield, Lagrange, Chester, Passadumkeag, Burlington, Lowell, Woodville, Maxfield, Seboeis and Cedar Lake. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 212 and 237. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy downpours may cause ponding of water on roadways.

