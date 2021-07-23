Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Tell An Old Joke Day: 13 Of Our Favorite Corny Dog Jokes To Celebrate

By Mike Clark
Posted by 
DogTime
DogTime
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hUTUj_0b5sbhh000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RgYbY_0b5sbhh000

(Picture Credit: Getty Images)

July 24th is Tell An Old Joke Day, much to the delight of dads and jokers everywhere. It’s a day to share some laughs or some groans over the jokes you’ve probably heard and told a million times before, and there’s no shortage of jokes about our favorite subject — dogs!

If you know a kid, a dog lover, or someone who could use some cheering up, take some time today to tell a dog joke. Even if it doesn’t get a laugh, most people will appreciate your attempt at humor, and they’ll know you care enough to at least try and spread smiles.

Here are a few dog jokes you can tell on Tell An Old Joke Day !

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aJl5v_0b5sbhh000

    Dogs And Marine Biologists

    Q: What's the difference between a dog and a marine biologist?

    A: One wags a tail while the other tags a whale.

    Wag of the tail to Reader's Digest for this joke.

    (Picture Credit: smrm1977/Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ryqeh_0b5sbhh000

    Stop A Barking Dog

    Q: How do you stop a dog from barking in your front yard?

    A: Put them in your backyard.

    Wag of the tail to Petcha for this joke.

    (Picture Credit: Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dlUxd_0b5sbhh000

    Digger Dog

    Q: What do you call a dog who's an expert at digging up artifacts?

    A: A barkeologist.

    (Picture Credit: Ирина Мещерякова/Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42uMsR_0b5sbhh000

    Dog Out Loud

    Q: What do you call a dog with a great sound system?

    A: A sub-woofer.

    Wag of the tail to BarkPost for this joke.

    (Picture Credit: Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ga8el_0b5sbhh000

    When The Dog Crows

    Q: What do you get when you cross a Cocker Spaniel , a Poodle , and a rooster?

    A: A cocker-poodle-doo.

    Wag of the tail to Care.com for this joke.

    (Picture Credit: Agata Lo Coco / EyeEm/Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tTIzz_0b5sbhh000

    Social Dog

    Q: What do you call a dog who can't stop using social media?

    A: A Golden Re-tweeter.

    (Picture Credit: Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WLSrc_0b5sbhh000

    Dog Phone

    Q: What do a dog and a phone have in common?

    A: They both have collar IDs.

    Wag of the tail to EntirelyPets for this joke.

    (Picture Credit: Shanni Lim Shang Nee/Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04c9Rl_0b5sbhh000

    Magic Dog

    Q: What do you call a dog who can do magic tricks?

    A: A Labra-cadabra-dor.

    Wag of the tail to LaffGaff for this joke.

    (Picture Credit: Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2atVyC_0b5sbhh000

    Little Terror

    Q: What do you call a small dog who's more fearsome than a big dog?

    A: A scarier terrier.

    (Picture Credit: alexei_tm/Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oWtKJ_0b5sbhh000

    Missed Appointment

    Q: Why did the dog miss his appointment with the vet?

    A: He was a Late Dane.

    (Picture Credit: Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fhx9z_0b5sbhh000

    Fetch

    Q: What do you call it when a dog brings back a stick that was thrown five miles away.

    A: A bit far-fetched.

    Wag of the tail to Rover.com for this joke.

    (Picture Credit: PeopleImages/Getty Images)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0el9rY_0b5sbhh000

    Sitting On A Rabbit

    (Picture Credit: FatCamera/Getty Images)

    Q: What do you call a cold dog sitting on a rabbit?

    A: A chili dog on a bun.

    Wag of the tail to AKC for this joke.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=050mPV_0b5sbhh000

    Pilot Dog

    Q: What do you call a dog who flies a plane?

    A: A Cockpit Bull.

    (Picture Credit: Getty Images)

What are your favorite dog jokes? Are you going to spread laughs on Tell An Old Joke Day? Let us know in the comments below!

The post Tell An Old Joke Day: 13 Of Our Favorite Corny Dog Jokes To Celebrate appeared first on DogTime .

Comments / 0

DogTime

DogTime

Los Angeles, CA
465
Followers
127
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://dogtime.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chili Dog#Poodle#Reader S Digest#Alexei Tm Getty Images#Rover Com#Fatcamera Getty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada upsets US with 1-0 win in women’s soccer

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Carli Lloyd, clutch in so many critical moments for the U.S. women’s soccer team, failed to connect against Canada on Monday night and the Americans won’t play for a fifth Olympic gold medal. Lloyd’s look in the 86th minute with the United States trailing by a...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida has more new Covid cases than ever before

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 21,683 new cases of Covid-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday. The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy