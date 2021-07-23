Tell An Old Joke Day: 13 Of Our Favorite Corny Dog Jokes To Celebrate

July 24th is Tell An Old Joke Day, much to the delight of dads and jokers everywhere. It’s a day to share some laughs or some groans over the jokes you’ve probably heard and told a million times before, and there’s no shortage of jokes about our favorite subject — dogs!

If you know a kid, a dog lover, or someone who could use some cheering up, take some time today to tell a dog joke. Even if it doesn’t get a laugh, most people will appreciate your attempt at humor, and they’ll know you care enough to at least try and spread smiles.

Here are a few dog jokes you can tell on Tell An Old Joke Day !

Dogs And Marine Biologists Q: What's the difference between a dog and a marine biologist? A: One wags a tail while the other tags a whale. Wag of the tail to Reader's Digest for this joke. (Picture Credit: smrm1977/Getty Images)

Stop A Barking Dog Q: How do you stop a dog from barking in your front yard? A: Put them in your backyard. Wag of the tail to Petcha for this joke. (Picture Credit: Getty Images)

Digger Dog Q: What do you call a dog who's an expert at digging up artifacts? A: A barkeologist. (Picture Credit: Ирина Мещерякова/Getty Images)

Dog Out Loud Q: What do you call a dog with a great sound system? A: A sub-woofer. Wag of the tail to BarkPost for this joke. (Picture Credit: Getty Images)

When The Dog Crows Q: What do you get when you cross a Cocker Spaniel , a Poodle , and a rooster? A: A cocker-poodle-doo. Wag of the tail to Care.com for this joke. (Picture Credit: Agata Lo Coco / EyeEm/Getty Images)

Social Dog Q: What do you call a dog who can't stop using social media? A: A Golden Re-tweeter. (Picture Credit: Getty Images)

Dog Phone Q: What do a dog and a phone have in common? A: They both have collar IDs. Wag of the tail to EntirelyPets for this joke. (Picture Credit: Shanni Lim Shang Nee/Getty Images)

Magic Dog Q: What do you call a dog who can do magic tricks? A: A Labra-cadabra-dor. Wag of the tail to LaffGaff for this joke. (Picture Credit: Getty Images)

Little Terror Q: What do you call a small dog who's more fearsome than a big dog? A: A scarier terrier. (Picture Credit: alexei_tm/Getty Images)

Missed Appointment Q: Why did the dog miss his appointment with the vet? A: He was a Late Dane. (Picture Credit: Getty Images)

Fetch Q: What do you call it when a dog brings back a stick that was thrown five miles away. A: A bit far-fetched. Wag of the tail to Rover.com for this joke. (Picture Credit: PeopleImages/Getty Images)

Sitting On A Rabbit (Picture Credit: FatCamera/Getty Images) Q: What do you call a cold dog sitting on a rabbit? A: A chili dog on a bun. Wag of the tail to AKC for this joke.

Pilot Dog Q: What do you call a dog who flies a plane? A: A Cockpit Bull. (Picture Credit: Getty Images)

What are your favorite dog jokes? Are you going to spread laughs on Tell An Old Joke Day? Let us know in the comments below!

The post Tell An Old Joke Day: 13 Of Our Favorite Corny Dog Jokes To Celebrate appeared first on DogTime .