If You'd Bought $1,000 Worth of Axie Infinity (AXS) at Launch, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Axie Infinity has just brought in over $100 million in revenue in 30 days. Why is the game so popular?. If you'd bought $1,000 worth of Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) when the token launched in November 2020, you'd have received 6,854 AXS. As I write this, (July 23), Axie has just hit a new all-time high. Using CoinMarketCap data, at the current price of $31.35, those AXS would now be worth $214,873 -- an increase of over 21,000%.www.fool.com
