Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

If You'd Bought $1,000 Worth of Axie Infinity (AXS) at Launch, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

By Emma Newbery
Motley Fool
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAxie Infinity has just brought in over $100 million in revenue in 30 days. Why is the game so popular?. If you'd bought $1,000 worth of Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) when the token launched in November 2020, you'd have received 6,854 AXS. As I write this, (July 23), Axie has just hit a new all-time high. Using CoinMarketCap data, at the current price of $31.35, those AXS would now be worth $214,873 -- an increase of over 21,000%.

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Axs#Marc Cuban#Stocks#Axie Infinity#Axs#Konvoy Ventures#Token Terminal#Pancakeswap#Slp#Xyz#Crypto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Gambling
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Amazon
Related
MarketsMotley Fool

What Is Axie Infinity (AXS), and Should You Buy It?

Everybody's talking about Axie Infinity, but how does it work?. Many cryptocurrencies have seen significant price drops since May. But it seems as if every couple of weeks, there's an exception. From Keep Network to Baby Doge Coin, a lesser-known crypto will grab the headlines with a massive price jump.
GamblingMotley Fool

8 Things to Know Before You Buy Axie Infinity (AXS)

People are giving up their jobs to play this game. Axie Infinity (AXS) is one of the few cryptocurrencies to see dramatic price growth in recent months. Its popularity and high revenue have made investors wonder if they should buy in. Here are some things to know if you're considering buying Axie Infinity.
MarketsMotley Fool

If You'd Invested $1,000 in Cardano 2 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Cardano has paid off for early investors, and it still has plenty of room to grow. Since it launched in 2017, Cardano (ADA) has built a loyal following thanks to a strong team behind it and a variety of ways it could be used. It's also an eco-friendly crypto, which has become even more important due to the growing awareness of Bitcoin's environmental impact.
Video GamesAndroid Authority

You told us: Here’s how much you spend on mobile games each month

Mobile gaming is a huge industry, with free-to-play titles, premium games, and subscription services like Google Play Pass all vying for a slice of the pie. It stands to reason that at least a few of our readers are spending money on mobile titles, but just how many are splashing out each month? That’s what we asked you earlier this week, and here’s what you said.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

Are $2,000 monthly stimulus checks really going to happen? Here’s what you need to know

One of the main reasons we’ve gotten to the point in the US where three rounds of stimulus checks have now been sent out is because of how politically expedient it was to do this. The coronavirus pandemic, among other things, ripped a gaping hole in the economy. Tens of millions of people lost their jobs last year. Across the country, meanwhile, mask mandates are starting to come back, and many business restrictions may return, as well. All the while, a petition calling for more stimulus payments — specifically, recurring monthly stimulus checks — continues racking up signatures. Today’s Top Deal Unreal...
Marketsbitcoinist.com

Robinhood IPO’d: Here’s Why You Should Move Your Crypto Out Of Robinhood ASAP!

Robinhood has IPO’d recently, raising close to $2 billion. This is quite a low figure from the $32 billion that the company was valued at before it went public. Robinhood had surged to popularity during the 2020 pandemic when meme stocks had blown up on social media. The app which offered seamless stocks and crypto trading saw an increase in the number of users. Following the popularity of meme stocks like GameStop and AMC. Also, the rise of meme coins like Dogecoin saw more users sign up for the app.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Xbox Series X|S is selling like hotcakes in the US

Xbox and Bethesda E3 showcase was probably one of the best shows that Microsoft put together over the last several years. The event was packed with surprises and most importantly it had plenty of gameplay, which is something that many Xbox fans wanted to see after last year's show, which was pretty much packed with CGI trailers.
Computerswindowscentral.com

Amazon's New World is brutally bricking RTX 3090 graphics cards

The closed beta for Amazon's New World has gone live, and while plenty of gamers are enjoying the game, players who have systems equipped with RTX 3090 graphics cards are having their gaming rigs ruined when playing the upcoming MMORPG. Reports on the New World subreddit indicate that trying to...
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

How much does it cost to boost your WoW Character & What do you get?

If you want to take on the strongest, you need to be at your best. At the best of times, World of Warcraft can be a grind. Whether you're playing WoW Shadowlands or Wow Classic, you'll need to spend quite a bit of time levelling up your characters if you want to take on the biggest enemies for the biggest rewards. Or... You can pay the price and get a WoW Character Boost to kick-start your adventure. Here's everything you need to know...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Coin Bureau Details Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Target, Says Explosive Altcoin Could Bring Crypto to the Masses

The pseudonymous host of the crypto outlet Coin Bureau is taking a close look at the blockchain-based game and token Axie Infinity (AXS). The popular researcher, who goes by the simple name Guy, tell his 1.1 million YouTube subscribers the price of AXS will likely move significantly higher before the end of the year, as long as the blockchain-based game sustains its rising rate of adoption.

Comments / 0

Community Policy