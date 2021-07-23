Red Flag Warning issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 15:02:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-07-23 23:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM AKDT THIS EVENING FOR LIGHTNING FOR YUKON FLATS AND SURROUNDING UPLANDS * AFFECTED AREA...East of Fort Yukon and along the White Mountains. * TIMING...Until 11 PM tonight. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...Northeast 5 to 10 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 31 percent. * TEMPERATURES...76 to 81. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts. Some of the thunderstorms will have frequent lightning, brief heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds.alerts.weather.gov
