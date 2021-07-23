Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-01 18:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-01 20:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Get out of washes and creeks if you are camping or hiking! Flooding is occurring or imminent and will inundate area drainages. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO COUNTY NEAR LABRYINTH CANYON At 626 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms have moved out of the area. However, between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Lake Powell. This includes the following slot canyons Labyrinth Canyon. This includes the following streams and drainages Navajo Creek and West Canyon Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE