Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-07-23 23:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies, and through them, to the public. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM AKDT THIS EVENING FOR LIGHTNING FOR MIDDLE TANANA VALLEY * AFFECTED AREA...Fairbanks North Star Borough, the surrounding hills, and the White Mountains. * TIMING...1 PM to 11 PM today. * LIGHTNING ACTIVITY LEVEL...4. * WINDS...West 4 to 8 mph. * HUMIDITY...38 to 48 percent. * TEMPERATURES...70 to 76. * IMPACTS...Ample lightning could lead to numerous new fire starts. Some of the thunderstorms will have frequent lightning, brief heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds.alerts.weather.gov
