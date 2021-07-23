Review: It's romance, times two, in 'The Last Letter From Your Lover'

Though the most enamoring piece of The Pursuit of Love is the plot, the dreamy scenery surely enhances the viewing experience. From sprawling British estates to winding Parisian streets, the new Amazon Prime series transports viewers into the European interwar period, leading up through World War II's end. Actress Emily Mortimer, who wrote and directed the new series (and also appears in a supporting role), hunted across England for the locations to match the vision in her head, bringing to life the world of lead characters Linda Radlett (Lily James) and Fanny Logan (Emily Beecham). The series is based on Nancy Mitford’s 1945 novel by the same name, and not only was it difficult to bring the written word to the screen, but also having do so while following pandemic protocols only added greater challenges.