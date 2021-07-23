Alton Brown's Gross Twitter Question Has Sparked Debate

Talk about your dream job! Or possibly a nightmare ... Chefs and celebrities are known to be somewhat temperamental, after all, and Alton Brown is both of those things. Not to mention he can be a wee bit eccentric at times, as witness his pre-election Twitter meltdown. Still, if you're interested in working for the "Good Eats" host, today could be your lucky day. He's not looking for a sous chef, though. Instead, according to a recent tweet, what Brown wants is "a (qualified and hopefully experienced) social media professional/digital content wiz looking for a new gig working with a somewhat-established culinary brand."