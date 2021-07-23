Cancel
Alton Brown's Gross Twitter Question Has Sparked Debate

By Naomi Kennedy
mashed.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlton Brown has set the Twitter world ablaze yet again with another one of his #CulinaryTruths, and fair warning: it's not for those with a weak stomach. Taking to his account on Thursday, July 22, the Food Network star sparked another major debate among his followers by asking a fair, but totally gross question. "#CulinaryTruth Complete this question: The worst food to throw up is –" (via Twitter). See? Gross, right? (Sorry; we tried to warn you.)

