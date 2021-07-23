Here’s How Kim Really Feels About Kanye’s Songs About Their Divorce on His New Album

New album, new Kanye? Before Kanye West‘s Donda album announcement, there was a rumor that he had a song that compared his marriage to Kim Kardashian to a “prison.”. According to The Sun, Kanye has a song titled “Welcome to My Life” from his upcoming album, which includes lyrics about his marriage to Kim, as well as his past Twitter rants and 2020 presidential campaigns. The Sun reports that one of the lyrics compares his divorce from Kim to escaping from jail. “Tell the assassins I escaped from Calabasas,” Kanye allegedly raps. A source for The Sun described the song as a “very deep” reflection on Kanye and Kim’s relationship. “He talks about the kids and mentions her taking everything. After he played this song he paused for like, two minutes, and cried,” the insider said.