Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Here’s How Kim Really Feels About Kanye’s Songs About Their Divorce on His New Album

By Jason Pham
Posted by 
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Now that Yeezy’s new album is out, fans want to know Kim Kardashian’s response to Kanye West’s Donda songs about her and their divorce. Kanye released his 10th studio album, Donda, on Friday, July 23. The LP is named after Kanye’s late mother Donda, who died of coronary artery disease in November 2007. To celebrate his new album, Kanye hosted a listening event in Atlanta on Thursday, July 22, which Kim attended with their four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The appearance came a week after Kanye and Kim’s family vacation with their kids in San Francisco. The trip was the first time the couple reunited in public since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star filed for divorce in January.

stylecaster.com

Comments / 1

StyleCaster

StyleCaster

34K+
Followers
2K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Wipeout! Kim Kardashian Makes a Splash With Wakeboarding Fail

Laughing it off. Kim Kardashian couldn’t help but share her epic wakeboarding fail from 4th of July weekend. The KKW Beauty founder, 40, shared the video via her Instagram Story on Monday, July 5, with a crying while laughing emoji. Kardashian was pulled by a motorboat while she stood on the wakeboard, but she didn’t get very far. Just as someone said, “Alright, relax,” the reality star squealed before losing her balance and falling into the water.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Kim Kardashian’s Rome Wardrobe Marks A Return To Her Personal Style

Ladies and gentlemen, a round of applause: Kim Kardashian is finally dressing like herself again. The undeniable fashion icon has had a series of sartorial shifts over the last few decades, but now that she’s officially parted ways with soon-to-be-ex-husband Kanye West, it looks like Kardashian is finally able to start picking out her own outfits again.
Atlanta, GAAceShowbiz

Khloe Kardashian Has Hilarious Response to Kanye West Living Inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Good American founder is seen commenting on a post by Nori's Black Book, North West parody Instagram page that features a picture of the rapper's not-so lavish bedroom. AceShowbiz - Kanye West recently made headlines for several reasons, including the fact that he's currently living inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium to finish his album "Donda". Many were shocked to find out about his humble living situation and among those who reacted to that was Khloe Kardashian.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Fans are saying 'old Kim Kardashian' is back after Kanye West split

We all know that after a break up comes a glow up, and it seems even Kim Kardashian is no exception to that rule. Since splitting from her husband of almost seven years, Kanye West, Kim has really been living her best single life, and over the last week, she's been enjoying a girl's trip with supermodel Kate Moss in Rome.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West crumbles to the ground as he pledges to 'never abandon your family' while estranged wife Kim Kardashian watches on with the kids as rapper unveils highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda during livestream broadcast from hometown of Atlanta, Georgia

Kanye West was overcome with emotion as he premiered his highly-anticipated tenth studio album Donda on Thursday night. The 44-year-old rapper unveiled the album track-by-track during an Apple Music livestream, which was broadcast from his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. After arriving fashionably late to the event, West faced a crowd...
Celebritiesswiowanewssource.com

Kanye West shows off bedroom in Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Kanye West has showed off his living space inside the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The 'Stronger' hitmaker is currently living in the sports ground in Atlanta while finishing his upcoming album 'Donda' and it seems there's not much to distract him from his work as his set-up is very basic. Kanye shared...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

People think Kim Kardashian just dropped a hint she's in a new relationship

Fans think Kim Kardashian just dropped a major hint that she's in a new relationship, after a cryptic Instagram caption seems to hint at a recent romance. Kim posted the picture on Instagram on Sunday to show off her full face of glam from make up artist Mario aka Make Up by Mario. Wearing a blue leopard print halter top with wavy hair and a classic Kardashian filter, she looked every bit as stunning as ever. But fans were far more distracted by the cryptic caption that accompanied the post, with many of them convinced it suggests Kim could be in a new relationship.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s the Truth About a Rumor Kanye Has a Song Comparing His Marriage to Kim to ‘Prison’

New album, new Kanye? Before Kanye West‘s Donda album announcement, there was a rumor that he had a song that compared his marriage to Kim Kardashian to a “prison.”. According to The Sun, Kanye has a song titled “Welcome to My Life” from his upcoming album, which includes lyrics about his marriage to Kim, as well as his past Twitter rants and 2020 presidential campaigns. The Sun reports that one of the lyrics compares his divorce from Kim to escaping from jail. “Tell the assassins I escaped from Calabasas,” Kanye allegedly raps. A source for The Sun described the song as a “very deep” reflection on Kanye and Kim’s relationship. “He talks about the kids and mentions her taking everything. After he played this song he paused for like, two minutes, and cried,” the insider said.
SoccerPosted by
rolling out

Mercedes-Benz Stadium changes its name as Kanye West plans 2nd listening party

As Kanye West finalizes the plans on his second listening party, Mercedes-Benz Stadium officials are temporarily changing its name in honor of its world famous resident. Multiple media outlets report that West is trying to figure out how to make the second listening session on Aug. 5 different from the first in order to fill all the seats as he did on July 22, 2021.
CelebritiesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Kanye West goes viral for selling $40 hotdogs and $50 chicken tenders at ‘Donda’ listening party

Kanye West’s new album “Donda” named after his late mother has been making headlines all week. Reports started spreading a few days ago that the rapper started crying for minutes at a private event after playing a song where he compares living with Kim Kardashian to being in jail. The rumors were quickly put to bed but now the rapper’s album is going viral for another reason: the prices of food at his listening party, which included $40 hotdogs and $50 chicken tenders.
CelebritiesPage Six

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian wear matching outfits for ‘Donda’ event

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s styles are still in sync post-split. The former couple seemingly color-coordinated their outfits at a listening party for West’s new “Donda” album on Thursday, both opting for bright red ensembles. Kardashian, 40, sported a skintight leather jumpsuit by Rick Owens ($3,690) for the event, which...

Comments / 1

Community Policy