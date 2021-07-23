The 'Ted Lasso' breakout star you need to know

There’s a scene at the end of the first episode of season one of Ted Lasso that will get anyone hooked. The titular character—the relentlessly optimistic misfit soccer coach transplanted from Kansas to England played by Jason Sudeikis in an Emmy-nominated performance—calls home to speak to his young son and, as we find out, estranged wife. He ends the call by telling her he loves her. “That’s okay, you don’t have to say it back,” Ted concedes. Mild spoilers, but in Season 2, premiering on Apple TV+ on July 23rd, Ted relays a similarly heartrending story about his childhood dog. “It’s funny to think about the things in your life that can make you cry just knowing that they exist, can then become the same thing to make you cry knowing that they’re gone,” he tells the press room after a game.