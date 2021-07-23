Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The 'Ted Lasso' breakout star you need to know

By Neal Justin Star Tribune (TNS)
Derrick
 9 days ago

"Ted Lasso" kicked off its second season on Friday as one of the most beloved sitcoms in the United States, something cast member Nick Mohammed may be having a hard time wrapping his head around. "It's a shameful admission, but I've actually never been to America. It's absolutely scandalous," the...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Mohammed
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Need To Know
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesTimes-Herald

Dialect dilemmas for 'Ted Lasso' stars

The stars of comedy series "Ted Lasso," Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Hannah Waddingham, talk about discovering the differences between U.S. and U.K. English. (July 20) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/20ef1034aa4641cc86d17a96b5f90629.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Why Ted Lasso Star Hannah Waddingham Looks Familiar

Hannah Waddingham has not only been in the news because she was recently nominated for an Emmy for her work on "Ted Lasso," but because fans are eagerly awaiting the premiere of the second season of the Apple TV+ series starring Jason Sudeikis. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly's "The...
CelebritiesGazette

'Ted Lasso' star Hannah Waddingham on her favorite co-star, getting starstruck and a crazy on set moment | Q&A

To call Apple TV+’s comedy series “Ted Lasso” a surprise hit would be a gross understatement. Not much was expected from a TV show that was based on characters from a series of commercials promoting NBC’s Premier League coverage. But the programs’ unrelenting positivity was exactly the tonic audiences needed when “Ted Lasso” premiered last August with the world struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV & VideosPosted by
GamesRadar+

Why Netflix needs its own Ted Lasso

Remember Space Force? Netflix hopes you do. The series, which tells the story of America’s no-longer-fictional intergalactic branch of the Armed Forces, was released during the deep darkness of last year’s pandemic-induced lockdown and drew enough viewers to warrant a second season renewal – Netflix says 40 million households watched the show within its first month of being available. Continuing the series won’t be cheap: the show was co-created by Steve Carrell and Greg Daniels (both formerly of The Office US) and stars Carrell alongside John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, and Jimmy O. Yang. Also, Paddington director Paul King helmed the premiere.
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Jason Sudeikis: Things you might not know (but should!) about the 'Ted Lasso' star

Jason Sudeikis has gone from "Saturday Night Live" funnyman to Golden Globe-winning leading man and has enjoyed consistent successes since his decade-long run on the beloved sketch comedy series from 2003-2013. His latest project, the Apple TV+ comedy series "Ted Lasso," became one of the coronavirus pandemic's breakout hits and won the actor rave reviews as well as a 2021 Screen Actors Guild Award and a best actor in a comedy Emmy nod ahead of the September 2021 telecast (the show, which Jason also developed, scored a history-making 20 nominations). With season 2 of "Ted Lasso" premiering on July 23, it seems like 2021 might be his best year yet. Join Wonderwall.com as we run through a list of things you might not know (but should!) about the star…
TV SeriesMic

8 shows like 'Ted Lasso' to watch if you need more feel-good TV

Has there ever been a greater collective need for the ethos of our beloved Ted Lasso? It’s probably why the Apple TV+ show about the unwaveringly optimistic football (the European kind) coach played by Jason Sudeikis became an unexpected sensation after debuting last August. As we all stood witness to mass death, the persistent reminder of our destabilized planet, and a relentless cascade of upheavals; the aphorism-laden, midwestern drawl of the mustachioed Coach Lasso seemed to act as a balm.
TV SeriesCNET

Ted Lasso season 2: Release date, how to watch, cast and everything to know

Ted Lasso, the soccer focused fish-out-of-water show that served as pure comfort TV for many during the long coronavirus pandemic, is returning for a second season on Apple TV Plus. And while previews hint that his AFC Richmond team is struggling once again, it's hard to resist their coach's fish-out-of-water charm. Here's what to know about Ted Lasso season 2.
Los Angeles, CAnohoartsdistrict.com

Watch the Show “Ted Lasso”

This blog is out of the way of my usual blogs. The blog is supposed to be advice for actors. I tend to focus on studying acting, our process, the business of acting (parts 1, 2, and 3), and the life of being an actor. This month I’m going on a tangent, because I want to endorse and spread an article from a writer that I recently read.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fatherly

Why We Need the Non-Toxic Masculinity of ‘Ted Lasso’

There’s a scene at the end of the first episode of season one of Ted Lasso that will get anyone hooked. The titular character—the relentlessly optimistic misfit soccer coach transplanted from Kansas to England played by Jason Sudeikis in an Emmy-nominated performance—calls home to speak to his young son and, as we find out, estranged wife. He ends the call by telling her he loves her. “That’s okay, you don’t have to say it back,” Ted concedes. Mild spoilers, but in Season 2, premiering on Apple TV+ on July 23rd, Ted relays a similarly heartrending story about his childhood dog. “It’s funny to think about the things in your life that can make you cry just knowing that they exist, can then become the same thing to make you cry knowing that they’re gone,” he tells the press room after a game.
TV SeriesKentucky New Era

Here’s Everything We Know About Ted’s Past on ‘Ted Lasso’

[WARNING: MAJOR spoilers from Ted Lasso Season 1 follow.]. We know plenty of things about Richmond’s ultra-lovable head coach, Ted Lasso (Jason Sudekis). We know he likes to bake biscuits for his friends. We know he doesn’t know what “offsides” means in soccer. We know he keeps a jar of peanut butter open on his counter so he can take a scoop with his finger as he walks past. We know he wore pajamas to his high school prom and had crushes on both his art teacher and his best friend’s sister.
CelebritiesDecider

‘Ted Lasso’: New Star Sarah Niles Loved Working with Jason Sudeikis As Much As She Hated the Biscuits

Ted Lasso Season 2 premieres in a dark place for the crew at AFC Richmond. Beloved star player Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernandez) accidentally kills the team’s greyhound mascot, sending the usually joyous man into a shame spiral. Dani gets the “yips,” a psychological condition wherein his trauma is affecting his ability to play football at his peak potential. The team decides to bring a sports psychologist named Sharon to deal with the fallout, meaning that Ted Lasso Season 2 welcomes a brand new star to the main cast: Sarah Niles.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2

The best show of 2020 is finally here to make 2021 a damn sight better. Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso is back for Season 2 and it’s as perfect as ever! Season 1 of the hit comedy followed a midwestern football coach as he was thrown into the fires of British Premiere League Football. Ted Lasso Season 2 follows our intrepid Ted (Jason Sudeikis) as he tries to not only rally AFC Richmond to glory, but confront his own fears. (Namely, therapy.) However the true joy of the show comes from how its brilliant ensemble cast manages to juggle punchlines with real human drama. Ted Lasso Season 2 might very well be the show of the summer.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

'Ted Lasso' star Jason Sudeikis: 5 things to know about the actor

While Jason Sudeikis has appeared on television shows and even led movies for many years now, he's reached a new level of success with "Ted Lasso." The Apple TV+ comedy sees the actor play an infectiously optimistic soccer coach who was hired by the team's bitter owner to sink the team, though he manages to bring everyone together instead.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

Why You Should Believe Jamie Tartt Is an Ace on ‘Ted Lasso’

It’s Ted Lasso premiere week! The comfort TV show healed many hearts and reminded us to believe in belief returns in just a few days. That means we only have a few days to look back at Season 1 and all of its greatness. I’ve already written about Keeley and Rebecca’s iconic and subversive friendship. Plus, I looked back on Keeley’s other epic love story with Roy Kent. Now, it’s time to spend a little time appreciating AFC Richmond’s former striker and top scorer, Jamie Tartt.
TV SeriesPosted by
Parade

Be a Goldfish! What We Know About Season 3 of Ted Lasso

Even if you don’t like sports, chances are you will like—or already love—AppleTV+’s Ted Lasso. The comedy series about an uber-positive college football coach who gets put in charge of a British soccer team was like chicken soup for the pandemic soul last year. What started as a funny promo...

Comments / 0

Community Policy