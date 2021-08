The Phillies are teetering on whether or not they should buy or sell at the trade deadline. If you were to ask someone in the front office right now, they’d probably classify themselves as buyers at this point seeing as how the Mets just refuse to run away with the division and the team has suddenly been hot. A losing streak or a run of poor play can change those plans right quick and suddenly shift the team into trading off pieces in hopes of getting some help for future Phillies teams. With that idea in mind, here are some possible ideas for players who could be on the move.