The Cavs have been linked to several soon-to-be NBA free agents. The Cavs are hoping for a big year in 2021. The team drafted Evan Mobley, a self-described generational player, and has made a move for Ricky Rubio, with the hope that those two, plus Jarrett Allen, Larry Nance Jr., and Issac Okoro can help remake the team defensively. The team is far from where J.B. Bickerstaff wants it but they’re on the right path if their goal is to be the Eastern Conference version of the Grit and Grind Grizzlies. They’re rumored to be interested in a few NBA free agents, but how do those guys fit in this team?