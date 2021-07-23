Feel Good Friday: Open Practice, Summer Olympics, and Tee(m) Building
It’s been 68 days since the Minnesota Timberwolves last played a professional basketball game, and 12 days since the Minnesota Lynx last took the court, which means the #kahntent keg has completely dried up as we navigate the dog days of summer. And YET — there are still a few notable items to discuss from this past week, including the announcement of an open Timberwolves practice, a Summer Olympics update, and some “FORE!” play between Wolves teammates.www.canishoopus.com
Comments / 0