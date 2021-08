Cade Cunningham, the strong frontrunner to be the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, is in Detroit and has met with the Pistons, tweets James Edwards III of The Athletic. Word of Cunningham’s meeting with Detroit comes as no surprise — as soon as the Pistons won the draft lottery last month, word broke that they’d be the only team the Oklahoma State guard visited. The only way I could see that plan changing is if another team trades for the No. 1 pick a few days before the draft and wants to bring in the 19-year-old.