5 People Injured After Pickup Truck Runs Red Light, Collides Into SEPTA Bus In North Philadelphia, Authorities Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Five people were injured following a crash involving a SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia. Authorities say a pickup truck ran a red light at 5th Street and Allegheny Avenue, hitting the bus around 6 a.m. Friday.



CBS3 has been told those involved in the crash have minor injuries.

Two males, ages 45 and 32, were among the five people taken to the hospital. The other three victims’ ages remain unclear at this time.

Several cars in an auto dealership were damaged, along with two cars on the street. One of those owners says she couldn’t get to work after the accident.

“My husband was like, ‘The power is out’ so he ran outside, he checked, and my car was messed up,” Latoya Lamb said.

Authorities say the bus involved was a Route 47 bus.

No word if charges are pending.