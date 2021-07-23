Thomas Doherty Is Making ‘Gossip Girl’ Work
Though it has potential, the new Gossip Girl hasn’t quite clicked yet. Zoya (Whitney Peak) and Julien’s (Jordan Alexander) rivalry often feels forced. The thought process behind reviving this iconic blog lays just outside the realm of believability. And as early reviews noted, including our own, this reboot always feels a bit too much to echo the sardonic wit of the original — too glamorous, too performative while being woke, too nice. But for all its faults, there’s one piece of the 2021 Gossip Girl puzzle that is working perfectly: Thomas Doherty’s Max Wolfe embodies how great this show has the potential to become.decider.com
