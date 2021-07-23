Cancel
Claiborne Parish, LA

Prisoners at David Wade Correctional facility went on hunger strike to protest conditions, alleged overuse of restrictive housing

By Nicholas Chrastil
The Lens
Several prisoners last week took part in a hunger strike at David Wade Correctional Center, a state prison in Claiborne Parish, Louisiana, where they say they have been held in restrictive housing for nearly two years — locked in their cells for over 23 hours a day, let out only to shower. During that time, they say that they have been mentally and physically abused, had their personal property taken and destroyed, been denied video visitation with their attorneys, and had no opportunity to participate in educational or recreational programming.

The Lens

The Lens is the New Orleans area’s first nonprofit, nonpartisan public-interest newsroom, dedicated to unique investigative and explanatory journalism.

