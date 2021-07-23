Prisoners at David Wade Correctional facility went on hunger strike to protest conditions, alleged overuse of restrictive housing

Several prisoners last week took part in a hunger strike at David Wade Correctional Center, a state prison in Claiborne Parish, Louisiana, where they say they have been held in restrictive housing for nearly two years — locked in their cells for over 23 hours a day, let out only to shower. During that time, they say that they have been mentally and physically abused, had their personal property taken and destroyed, been denied video visitation with their attorneys, and had no opportunity to participate in educational or recreational programming.