How To Be Backable By A Silicon Valley “Failure”

By Alisa Cohn
Suneel Gupta’s gift for storytelling comes from his experience as an immigrant. “Stories are an important part of my background,” he told me. “As an immigrant, you don't necessarily have artifacts from your past. My mom was a refugee; she lost everything. She couldn’t show us pictures of her childhood. These memories are preserved through the art of storytelling. And then you learn how to spice up the story a little to make it interesting, so it sticks.”

