As The Tokyo Olympics Begin, U.S. Companies Are Moving Forward With Campaigns Despite The Pandemic

By Marty Swant
Forbes
Forbes
 9 days ago
Even after Toyota made waves earlier this week when it pulled Olympic ads from the Japanese market ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Games, many other advertisers say they still plan to compete. Despite a yearlong delay and more than a year of uncertainty during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Olympics continue...

