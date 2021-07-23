Police searching for Tarzan after stealing truck with Roadrunner and Jesus stickers
DELTONA, FL – A man who goes by the name of “Tarzan” is being sought by police in Deltona. “We need your help to identify this individual, who goes by the name Tarzan, and is wanted in connection with the truck shown below. It was stolen recently from a DeBary trailer park on Cypress Drive,” the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. “Tarzan is shown here driving the vehicle after it was stolen. It’s a 2008 Toyota Tacoma, with Florida license tag Y693AI.”www.shorenewsnetwork.com
