Deltona, FL

Police searching for Tarzan after stealing truck with Roadrunner and Jesus stickers

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 9 days ago
DELTONA, FL – A man who goes by the name of “Tarzan” is being sought by police in Deltona. “We need your help to identify this individual, who goes by the name Tarzan, and is wanted in connection with the truck shown below. It was stolen recently from a DeBary trailer park on Cypress Drive,” the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. “Tarzan is shown here driving the vehicle after it was stolen. It’s a 2008 Toyota Tacoma, with Florida license tag Y693AI.”

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

