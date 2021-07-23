Police searching for Tarzan after stealing truck with Roadrunner and Jesus stickers

Rochester, NY– Wednesday, July 28, 2021, a Monroe County Court Judge sentenced 32-year-old Aries Ash to 81 Years to Life in the New York State Department of Corrections. On June 24th , Aries Ash was convicted by a jury of Murder in the 2nd Degree, Manslaughter in the 1st Degree, two counts of Robbery in the 1st Degree, Kidnapping in the 2nd Degree, three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree and Criminal Possession of Marihuana in the 2nd Degree for the events surrounding the murder of Maximillion Cook. On March 23, 2019, after a disagreement, Aries Ash shot and killed Maximillion Cook. Following the murder, Ash dismembered the victim’s body, separating his limbs and his head into garbage bags.