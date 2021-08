By John SolomouNicosia [Cyprus], August 2 (ANI): Diplomatic pressure is increasing on the state of Israel to give convincing explanations on the nature of its relationship with the NSO Pegasus spyware system, following the revelations of an international investigative report by a team of 80 journalists working for 17 media organizations in ten countries. Pegasus makes it possible to break into mobile telephones and computers and to listen to them, without their owners knowing.