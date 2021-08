1.4k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Brandon Aiyuk expects to be even better than he was during his impressive rookie campaign when the San Francisco 49ers receiver hauled in 60 passes for 748 receiving yards and got into the end zone seven times (five through the air and two on the ground). Everyone has been impressed by the second-year receiver during the team's initial training camp practices, which has produced high fan expectations for Aiyuk, too.