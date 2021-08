Star Wars fans are spending money lately like they haven't in a long time, especially on the comic side. All sorts of first appearances and keys are spiking in ways they have never done before, and that includes the original Marvel run from the 1970s and '80s. One issue, in particular, that has always been near and dear to my heart is #8, which has the first appearance of Jaxxon, the big green rabbit. Jaxxon is having a moment right now; he has been in a few modern comics and just got his first Black Series action figure from Hasbro. On Auction right now over tat Heritage Auctions is a 9.8 CGC copy of the book, currently sitting at $250 and certain to climb. Check it out below.