SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two groups of parents from across the state filed a lawsuit on Thursday, suing the governor and the California Department of Public Health over school mask mandates and other COVID protocols. In light of the growing Delta variant, even some who once supported their fight are now recommending masks in schools to start the year. However, a growing number of infectious disease experts from across the county are urging health officials to set a data-based threshold for school masking, with a clear endpoint based on low community transmission. ALSO READ: Parents Plan To Sue California Over School COVID Mandates: The...