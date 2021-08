Scrub up with the Dr. Squatch Star Wars Soap Collection. This limited-edition collection features high-quality bar soap inspired by Star Wars legends. In fact, the series includes four soaps divided between the Dark and Light Sides. The Light Side includes the Wisdom Wash and Only Hope Soap. Meanwhile, the Dark Side boasts the Dark Side Scrub and Ruthless Rinse. The soaps feature nature oils like olive and coconut. They’re also free of harsh chemicals, so you don’t have to worry about their effect on your skin. What’s more, the manufacturing technique is a cold process so you can be sure the natural ingredients’ beneficial qualities remain intact. Furthermore, you’ll be happy to know that the materials are sustainably sourced. Overall, you’re going to be happy to have these soaps as part of your bathtime routine.