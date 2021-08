Swimmer Caeleb Dressel is on fire at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as he just shattered the 100-meter butterfly world record on the way to his third gold medal. With 15 meters left in the 100-meter butterfly, Dressel was able to hold off Hungarian swimmer Kristof Milak for the win. It is Dressel’s second individual gold medal and third overall in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In addition, the swimmer broke the 100-meter butterfly world record during the race. He clocked a ridiculous 49.45-second swim to barely beat out Milak whose time came in at 49.68.