This Plaid Shirt Jacket Is Bound to Sell Out in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The legendary Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is in full swing at the moment. We already showcased a range of top-notch discounted pieces you probably won’t regret. Next up, we thought some more expert shopping recommendations could be of interest. And by expert, we mean a legit expert. Yep, a VIP Nordstrom stylist, to be exact. Sandy Koszarek is a member of the Nordstrom6 and has worked as a top stylist at the retailer for years. She also happens to be 61 years old. And of course, age has nothing to do with what you should or shouldn’t wear, but her more experienced fashion point of view is quite intriguing.