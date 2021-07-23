Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pet Services

Entertain pets for hours with 25% off this interactive food toy

New York Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscover startups, services, products and more from our partner StackCommerce. NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Keeping a young pet entertained can be a difficult task. Puppies and kittens are at the stage in their lives when they have the most energy and need the most stimulation to avoid becoming bored and, thus, destructive.

nypost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Food#Toys#Dog#Stackcommerce#Ny Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pet Services
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Petscountryliving.com

6 common mistakes owners make when walking their dogs

Walking our dogs is an enjoyable bonding activity, but some common errors can make it less fun for other pups, ramblers and farmers. From not closing gates to poor recall training, it's vital to avoid the mistakes pet owners make when dog walking. Previous research conducted by Forthglade found that...
Petskshb.com

Blind Dog And His Support Cat Adopted Into New Family Together

The relationship between cats and dogs doesn’t have the best track record. “Fighting like cats and dogs” didn’t become a popular saying without a good reason. But sometimes, these cuddly pets come together in unexpected and delightful ways to become best friends. Enter Spike the dog and Max the cat....
PetsCrawford County Avalanche

Local couple trains puppies for leader dog school

Rick and Janet McBride currently working with Echo, their ninth puppy. It started as a way to see if the family was ready to have a dog for a pet. Local residents Rick and Janet McBride are puppy raisers for potential leader dogs for the blind, and they are currently on their ninth puppy, Echo.
PetsPosted by
DogTime

‘Perfectly Imperfect Pups’ Dog Rescue Puts Out Call To Fosters For ‘Pandemic Puppies’

Shelters and rescues are in desperate need of resources to care for the rush of returned dogs following the pandemic. Now, Perfectly Imperfect Pups (PIPs), a dog rescue organization based in North Carolina, is putting out a call to potential fosters since shelters across the country are now full. The post ‘Perfectly Imperfect Pups’ Dog Rescue Puts Out Call To Fosters For ‘Pandemic Puppies’ appeared first on DogTime.
Animalswashingtonnewsday.com

Momma Cat Introduces Her Kitten to the Family Dog in Adorable Video

Momma Cat Introduces Her Kitten to the Family Dog in Adorable Video. Web fans have been thrilled by a video supposedly showing a mother cat introducing her kitten to the family dog. Over 1.5 million people have seen a YouTube video titled “Cat Mom Introducing Her 1 Week Old Kitten...
PetsWREG

How to cure pet separation anxiety when you go back to work

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What’s the best way to treat pet separation anxiety?. You might not have enjoyed sheltering in place due to the pandemic, but your pets probably loved spending more time with you. As the country starts to open up and you head back into the office, you might be wondering how to cure pet separation anxiety due to this change.
Pet ServicesTrendHunter.com

Naturally Formulated Pet Foods

The Cesar Natural Goodness dog food range is being launched by Mars Petcare in the UK to provide consumers with a premium option for their pooches as demand for high-quality, natural options rises. The product range consists of three flavor options to choose from including Chicken, Garnished with Sweet Potato,...
PetsPosted by
98.3 The KEY

People Throwing Away Pandemic Pets – SHAME ON YOU

I keep hearing stories about how people who got dogs during the pandemic to keep them company at home, now don't want their fur babies because they have to return to work. This makes me so sad, and angry! How can you bring a precious pup into the house that gives you unconditional love, only to say I don't need you anymore? So here are a few things to consider before bringing a dog into your house if you've not been a pet owner all your life. One thing is the mess. Be prepared for cleaning little puppy pee spots. House training is not really that hard for most breeds, and they'll look forward to letting you know they need outside when they learn it. If you get a dog when there's a lot of snow on the ground and they are not house trained, you might want to buy some puppy pads and train them to pee on those. They work! Next, there's the yard mess to deal with. Once your dog is trained to poop in the grass, oh, believe me, they will poop in the grass! A lot. LOL Some people like to send their dogs to puppy school. That could be an expense you are not prepared for. Feeding your dog can be expensive as well. And then there's the issue of wanting to go to the beach for a couple of days, do you bring the dog or not? Do you have a doggie door and a fenced yard so the dog can stay home? All of these things need to be considered before jumping in and bringing home that little bundle of unconditional love and then deciding you don't want it. I wish I could take them all.
PetsRegister Citizen

Pandemic puppies: Dog daycares, kennels say they're here to help

There's a certain kind of dog Scott Jones sees a lot at his doggy daycare. "Doodles - And all about a year old," he said. Bernadoodles. Goldendoodles. Labradoodles. People in 2020 went crazy for Poodle-mix pups. Like magic, a customer walks through Dogtopia's front doors with a caramel-colored Goldendoodle on...
PetsWashington Times-Herald

Prevent pets from wandering

Wandering is a common complaint among pet parents. The urge to wander is inherent to many animals. Cats, dogs and animals in the wild naturally wander to claim new territory, find greater comfort and even seek out mates. However, companion animals that wander can land themselves in hot water. Some may scuffle with feral animals, while others may be permanently lost or suffer severe injuries.
Pet Servicespetguide.com

A Pup Above Cooks Up World’s First Sous Vide Dog Food

Recently two very lucky pups (ahem, mine!) got the opportunity to try some delicious vittles from A Pup Above, the first Sous Vide Dog Food that is available for retail purchase. Your pet’s going to love it so much, they won’t even know about how good it is for them!
PetsPosted by
CatTime

Using A Litter Box: All The Questions New Cat Parents Want Answered

When it comes to using a litter box, many new cat parents have questions that they're embarrassed to ask. Well, if that's the case for you, you've come to the right place! Let's run through some common questions cat parents have and some litter box tips to get you and your new cat ready. The post Using A Litter Box: All The Questions New Cat Parents Want Answered appeared first on CatTime.
Petskiss951.com

Pet Parents You Could Win $2000 And Goodies For Your Pet!

Pet Parents do you want to win $2000? Pet parents are juggling a lot right now: financial realities of pet parenthood, returning to work as well as traveling and leaving those furry friends at home. And not to mention the messes. BISSELL and Wag! have decided they want to help you out. To support the millions of people who became pet parents in the crazy year that was 2020, BISSELL and Wag! are giving away cash, care, and cleaning equipment to take away some pet stress and mess.
PetsHGTV

The Best Dog Toys for Puppies, Adults and Seniors

Dogs ask for so little — food in their bowl, a cozy place to rest their head, a little love and attention. So it’s always fun to surprise them with a new toy that keeps them busy and stimulates their senses. (Seriously, they need the activity just as much as we do.)
PetsNewsweek

Dog Trainer Asks Pet Owners to 'Do Better' in Viral Video

Professional dog trainer Emilee Mahar recently went viral after posting a TikTok video asking pet owners to "do better." She claims that the reason most dog owners specifically are having difficulty finding trainers and groomers is due to the simple fact that the animal industry is "drowning" and, as a result, are no longer accepting new clients. She says the main issue for this is the actions and attitudes of pet owners, who she argues are causing their pets to suffer and in turn, causing the professionals to suffer as well.
Petsexpressnews.com

How to clicker train your dog

Recently, a married couple who are friends of mine adopted a puppy from SNIPSA; a 4-month-old black lab mix that they named Molé. I sent them a new puppy gift: a clicker training book and two clickers so they could began training their pup. A few weeks passed and they...
AnimalsThe Independent

Seagull strolls into kitchen, eats cat food, runs away

A cat owner who thought stray moggies were to blame for her pet’s vanishing food caught the real perpetrator on camera – a brazen seagull. The greedy bird is seen walking to the pet food bowl and pecking away at its contents. When the thief notices the homeowner approaching, it scrambles off and runs out the back door into the garden.

Comments / 0

Community Policy