New York City, NY

Charlamagne tha God gets late-night talk show with Stephen Colbert

By Asia Grace
New York Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe word of “God” is coming to late-night television. Charlamagne tha God is bringing the holy trinity of comedy, culture and social consciousness to Comedy Central with a new talk show, “Tha God’s Honest Truth.”. The weekly broadcast, executive produced Stephen Colbert, 57, is set for debut on Sept. 17...

