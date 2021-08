An Oklahoma woman wanted on suspicion of assisting a murder was apprehended after she responded to a police department’s social media post asking for reward money. Lorraine Graves, who the Tusla Police Department said last week was an accessory to murder in the killing of 30-year-old Eric Graves on 13 March, was featured as the force’s “weekly most wanted”, which appeals for more information suspects still to be found. Two others wanted for the killing, Jayden and Gabriel Hopson, had already been arrested and charged shortly after the incident, police added.After the department appealed for further information into Ms...