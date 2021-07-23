Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie, PA

Erie Water Authority Awarded $6.5M Grant to Replace Service Connections

erienewsnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) has awarded a $6.5 million grant to the Erie Water Works. Water Works will replace approximately 1,300 existing service connections. The connections that will be replaced are made of wrought iron pipe which is attached to water mains by lead goosenecks to the short-curved section of pipe between the water main and the property line curb box.

www.erienewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Erie Water Authority#Pennvest#The Erie Water Works
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Japan shelters Belarusian sprinter who sought to flee the Olympics

TOKYO — A Belarusian sprinter was under the protection of Japanese authorities Monday, a day after she made a dash for freedom at a Tokyo-area airport, claiming her team was forcing her to return home after she publicly criticized her coaches at the Olympics. The sprinter, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, sought the...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
New York City, NYPosted by
NBC News

10 people shot in alleged gang attack in New York City, police say

Ten people were shot in the New York City borough of Queens on Saturday night, according to the New York City Police department. Two gun men approached a group of people on foot near 99th Street and 37th Avenue in Queens on Saturday evening while brandishing weapons, NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North Assistant Chief and Commanding Officer Galen Frierson said during a press conference on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy