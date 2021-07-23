Erie Water Authority Awarded $6.5M Grant to Replace Service Connections
Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) has awarded a $6.5 million grant to the Erie Water Works. Water Works will replace approximately 1,300 existing service connections. The connections that will be replaced are made of wrought iron pipe which is attached to water mains by lead goosenecks to the short-curved section of pipe between the water main and the property line curb box.www.erienewsnow.com
