Rodney Crowell Spreads ‘Universal Love’ on Ambitious New Album, ‘Triage’ [Interview]

By Sterling Whitaker
Taste of Country
 9 days ago
Rodney Crowell swings for the fences on his new album, Triage — but he does it in a surprisingly unassuming way. Taking on topics including religion, climate change and political and social upheaval, Crowell deftly weaves those ambitious themes into an album that's chock-full of his inimitable brand of lyrical wit, wisdom and a one-of-a-kind observational sensibility about the world, the human race and its foibles.

