A grand jury has indicted actor Isaiah Stokes on the charge of murder after he allegedly shot a man to death in February 2021 in the Queens borough of New York. Stokes, who has appeared on iconic shows like “Power,” “Law & Order” and “Boardwalk Empire,” has been charged with murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, according to a press release obtained by Entertainment Weekly. He faces 25 years to life if he is convicted on all three charges.