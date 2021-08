The battle of weeds hasn’t just been between me and the weeds this year, it has been between me and my husband Chris. In previous years, I would run to the local hardware or farm supply store and grab the chemicals that I needed to kill the weeds. But all that has changed this year. At the start of the year, we decided to go completely organic so we could safely invite more nature to our yard. This is why we began composting and finding natural remedies to control pests in our greenhouse. I am no stranger to pulling weeds, but sometimes chemicals would help clear weeds out from areas that were not planted heavily. I like my gardens to be full of beautiful plants or vegetables, not unsightly weeds.