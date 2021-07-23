Scrapped Live-Action ‘Masters of the Universe’ Script Details Revealed

Masters of the Universe: Revelation has debuted a killer new poster! Mattel Television and Netflix are working together on a new take on the classic He-Man and the Masters of the Universe franchise with Kevin Smith acting as showrunner, and this will actually serve as an official sequel to the original animated series produced by Filmation in the 1980s. Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be debuting all sorts of new takes on the franchise's characters with this new series, and it's one of the most exciting aspects of this new release coming soon.