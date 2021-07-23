Cancel
Scrapped Live-Action ‘Masters of the Universe’ Script Details Revealed

By Claire Epting
Long before Kevin Smith’s new Masters of the Universe TV series for Netflix, David S. Goyer had an idea for his own live-action He-Man movie. Back in 2017, Goyer was approached to pen a script and possibly direct the project, which he ultimately passed on. His concept was centered on the relationship of He-Man and his pet, Battle Cat. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Goyer revealed some intriguing bits about the Masters of the Universe script that never came to be.

